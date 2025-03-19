China's per capita sports venue area reaches 3 sq m in 2024: official data

Xinhua) 14:36, March 19, 2025

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita sports venue area reached 3.0 square meters in 2024, according to data released by the country's General Administration of Sport.

The number already exceeded the goal of 2.6 square meters per capita set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

A statistical survey conducted by China's sports authority revealed that there are over 4.84 million sports venues across the country, increasing from 4.59 million from last year and covering a total area of 4.23 billion square meters.

Among the sports venues, there are 209,300 track-and-field grounds, 39,700 swimming venues, and over 3.03 million venues used for ball games.

Additionally, there are 2,678 venues for winter sports, including 1,764 for skating and 914 for skiing. In terms of fitness infrastructure, there are 1.1 million fitness routes, 152,000 gyms, and 171,800 fitness trails with a total length of 407,600 kilometers.

