Home>>
Next-level shuttlecock kicking
(People's Daily App) 16:05, January 22, 2025
Check out these eye-popping shuttlecock kicks, which integrate Chinese kungfu into the players' moves.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- National ethnic games promote traditional sports, instill harmony
- Intelligent technology leads China's sports industry to new development
- Ding Junhui loses to Trump in quarterfinals at Snooker Masters
- National pump track competition won by 8-year-old girl
- Ping-pong showdown the highlight of Friday's exchange activities between mainland, Taiwan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.