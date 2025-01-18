Home>>
Ding Junhui loses to Trump in quarterfinals at Snooker Masters
(Xinhua) 09:36, January 18, 2025
LONDON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese ace Ding Junhui was beaten by world No. 1 Judd Trump 6-3 in the quarterfinals at the Snooker Masters here on Friday.
Ding, making his 19th appearance in the annual invitational tournament, edged out veteran Mark Williams 6-5 in the first round to set up a clash with Trump. The world No. 9 made a strong start with a 3-1 lead, but lost the following five frames in a row.
"I started well but missed some shots and Judd got more confidence. After that he made a lot of big breaks," 37-year-old Ding was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website.
Trump, 35, will fight for a final berth against reigning world champion Kyren Wilson, who saw off Belgian Luca Brecel 6-4.
