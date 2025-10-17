Spending on sports-based activities up

China Daily) 13:38, October 17, 2025

Adidas Global CEO Bjorn Gulden interacts with a student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. CHINA DAILY

As students at Shanghai Jiao Tong University laced up their sneakers for an afternoon run with Adidas Global CEO Bjorn Gulden, the veteran sports executive spoke about something much larger than athletics — how sports can impact lives and businesses.

"I'm observing encouraging trends in China's fitness landscape. For example, more people are embracing running and outdoor activities, and whether for major sporting events or sports festivals, tickets are often sold out almost immediately," Gulden said.

The view is backed by the performance of sports-related consumption during the just concluded eight-day holiday.

Data from the General Administration of Sport of China show that the country's sports service consumption rose 28 percent year-on-year during the holiday, with subsectors such as event ticketing, sports training, fitness and leisure each recording growth of over 30 percent year-on-year.

"In recent years, many major consumption trends in China have revolved around sports-related spending," said Wang Yuxiong, a professor at the Central University of Finance and Economics.

Wang added that several policy initiatives are expected to further boost market confidence and sustain the rapid growth of sports-related consumption.

For Gulden, who has visited China frequently over the past three decades, the country embodies the vitality of both an open and promising market.

"Every time I come to China, I feel the energy," Gulden said. "The country's economy is still growing, and its focus on health and fitness is very positive for our industry."

Fresh from attending this year's International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC), Gulden said China is actively solidifying open discussions by promoting dialogues between global companies and local authorities.

"It (the IBLAC) is one of the greatest platforms to learn from each other. And I actually wish we had the same with other countries and other authorities, because this is the way to actually avoid misunderstandings and also to solve problems," he said.

At the IBLAC meeting, Gulden proposed that the sports industry can serve as both a "shock absorber" and a "propulsion engine" for cities facing rapid development, not only bridging cultures and strengthening cohesion, but also stimulating consumption and innovation.

That message resonates with the country's evolving sports blueprint.

According to a recent guideline issued by the State Council, or China's Cabinet, on unlocking the potential of sports consumption, the nation aims to cultivate a group of globally influential sports enterprises and events, with the total scale of the sports industry exceeding 7 trillion yuan ($981 billion) by 2030.

The move is part of China's broader efforts to boost overall consumption. This year's Government Work Report called for special actions to stimulate consumption and emphasized the need to unlock the potential of cultural, tourism and sports-related spending. This was followed by a policy document jointly issued by nine ministries last month, identifying sports consumption as a key component in expanding overall service consumption.

"Boosting domestic demand is not only an effective way to withstand external shocks and sustain China's economic recovery, but also a strategic move to advance high-quality development and foster a new development paradigm," said Wang Yiming, vice-chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

"China is expected to be among the most influential markets for the sports industry in the next 10 years," Gulden said.

The senior executive also noted the recovery momentum of Adidas' China business, which has seen multiple quarters of double-digit growth. "The Chinese market is extremely important to us. It currently contributes about 15 percent of our global performance, representing a highly significant role."

Gulden attributed the growth momentum to the booming and increasingly diverse consumer needs. The company is "doing everything possible" to stay closely connected with consumers through the convergence of three key dimensions: sports performance, fashion and comfort, he said.

Looking ahead, Adidas is gearing up for one of the world's most-watched sporting events — the FIFA World Cup — next year. The brand will roll out an expansive collection of national team and club jerseys, designed not only for the pitch but for the streets.

"Football fashion is breaking out of its traditional box," Gulden noted. "It's no longer just for male fans. More women are embracing jerseys and football-inspired footwear as part of their everyday style."

