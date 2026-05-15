Team China wins 7 golds at 11th Sanda World Cup

Xinhua) 17:46, May 15, 2026

MACAO, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Team China took seven golds and one silver to top the medal table at the 11th International Wushu Federation Sanda World Cup in Macao, China.

Vietnam finished second with three golds and three silvers, while India placed third with two golds, one silver and two bronzes. Hong Kong, China earned one gold and one silver. Macao, China collected one silver and three bronzes.

Team China coach Song Qingwei said that thanks to solid planning and training, the team's performance was largely in line with expectations. He added that the athletes had fully demonstrated the spirit of Chinese martial arts and set the pace for the global development of wushu sanda.

"This tournament shows that teams are fostering a much stronger martial arts culture, and the competitive gap is narrowing," Song said, adding that the team's focus now shifts to the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The event, held from Wednesday to Friday, attracted around 60 athletes from 21 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)