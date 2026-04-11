Sports goods industry clusters drive growth in China's Taizhou

Xinhua) 09:39, April 11, 2026

An employee works on a football at a workshop in Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2026. In recent years, Taizhou City has encouraged the cluster development of its sports goods manufacturing industry, forming several clusters including outdoor jackets, outdoor leisure products, sports glasses, and cycling and related outdoor products. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Employees work at a workshop of an enterprise in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2026. In recent years, Taizhou City has encouraged the cluster development of its sports goods manufacturing industry, forming several clusters including outdoor jackets, outdoor leisure products, sports glasses, and cycling and related outdoor products. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An employee works at a workshop of an enterprise in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2026. In recent years, Taizhou City has encouraged the cluster development of its sports goods manufacturing industry, forming several clusters including outdoor jackets, outdoor leisure products, sports glasses, and cycling and related outdoor products. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People shop at a display hall of an enterprise in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2026. In recent years, Taizhou City has encouraged the cluster development of its sports goods manufacturing industry, forming several clusters including outdoor jackets, outdoor leisure products, sports glasses, and cycling and related outdoor products. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Pickleball paddles are pictured at a display hall of a sports goods manufacturing enterprise in Linhai, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2026. In recent years, Taizhou City has encouraged the cluster development of its sports goods manufacturing industry, forming several clusters including outdoor jackets, outdoor leisure products, sports glasses, and cycling and related outdoor products. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An employee works on a pickleball paddle at a workshop in Linhai, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2026. In recent years, Taizhou City has encouraged the cluster development of its sports goods manufacturing industry, forming several clusters including outdoor jackets, outdoor leisure products, sports glasses, and cycling and related outdoor products. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)