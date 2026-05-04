China sweeps all 9 golds at Diving World Cup Super Final

Xinhua) 10:11, May 04, 2026

Chen Jia of China in action during the women's 3m springboard final at the 2026 World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final in Beijing, China, May 3, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China swept all nine golds at the 2026 World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final after Chen Jia and Bai Yuming respectively claimed victory in Sunday's final two events.

In the women's 3m springboard, Chen Jia, 21, retained her title with 374.40 points, just 1.35 points ahead of compatriot Chen Yiwen, while Australia's Maddison Keeney ranked third.

"It was a very close competition, but actually, I didn't pay much attention on the scoreboard. I tried my best to reach the top," said Chen Jia, who paired up with Olympic champion Chen Yiwen to win the women's 3m synchronized title on Friday.

Chen Yiwen, 26, said, "I was basically satisfied with my performance but still found some details that need improving. At the current stage of my career, I may feel struggled at times, but I know I should keep a stable mentality to move forward in a right direction."

Later in the day, Bai rallied past Mexico's Randal Willars Valdez to secure the men's 10m platform gold with 542.95 points. Willars Valdez scored 538.15 points to earn a silver, and China's Lian Junjie took bronze.

Gold medalist Bai Yuming (C) of China, silver medalist Randal Willars Valdez (L) of Mexico and bronze medalist Lian Junjie of China pose after the men's 10m platform, May 3, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

"I learned a lot in competing at the Super Final for the first time. Our home fans supported us with loud cheers all the time. They gave me power and confidence to perform even better," said Bai, 19.

Willars Valdez once took lead after four rounds in the final but failed to make history in the end. He said, "I am very happy for my result today. It was my best performance. I enjoyed a lot in the competition. It is very nice to be here in China every time. For now, I feel good, competitive, and very confident with my dives."

Individual events of the Super Final follow a head-to-head format which was introduced last year. The top 12 divers of each event are divided into six pairs based on their seedings. Each athlete chooses three dives to perform in head-to-head competitions, and the lower scorer in each pairing is eliminated. In the semifinals, the remaining six divers are sent into two groups, with the top two of each advancing to the final.

China's Wang Zongyuan and Jiang Linjing were respectively named best male diver and best female diver of this year's World Cup.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)