Mane event: Equestrian students steal show at sports meet opener

(People's Daily App) 15:07, June 18, 2026

Students from Xilingol Vocational College's equestrian department impressed at the opening ceremony of the school's annual sports meet in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with their mix of traditional Mongolian horseback riding and modern skills.

(Produced by Chen Shuang, compiled by Fu Junjie)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)