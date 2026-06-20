IOC's program aims to reach 100 million people in China

(Xinhua) 13:50, June 20, 2026

GENEVA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday that the Community Sport and Health Cooperation in China Initiative aims to reach 100 million people in China by the end of 2028.

As part of the initiative, 32 community sport and health centers across China are providing facilities and activities for people of all ages ahead of Olympic Day on June 23, inspired by the IOC's global initiative "Let's Move", the IOC said.

"The initiative responds to a significant public health challenge in China. Only 37.2 percent of people in the country regularly participate in sport and physical activity, while 80 percent of adolescent boys and 85 percent of girls do not meet the physical activity levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO)," the IOC said.

Launched in January 2026, the initiative is engaging people through a combination of digital outreach and in-person activities designed to encourage participation in sport and physical activity.

In collaboration with the China Institute of Sport Science (CISS), the IOC plans to improve access to health-enhancing sport and physical activity and help create more active and healthier communities.

The program in China is an extension of the wider Sport and Health Cooperation Initiative, carried out in collaboration with the WHO and global health NGO PATH in Ghana, Tanzania, Nepal, Peru and Vietnam.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)