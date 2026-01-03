IOC President Coventry sends New Year message

GENEVA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry sent the 2026 New Year message on Thursday, saying the passion and commitment of the entire Olympic community inspired her every day in the past six months as IOC president.

"I want to thank you - the entire Olympic community - for the incredible support and encouragement you've given me during my first months as IOC President. Over these six months, I've had the privilege of meeting many of you - listening, learning, and feeling the energy that drives our Olympic Movement. Your passion and commitment inspire me every day," said Coventry, a Zimbabwean who became the first female and African IOC president on June 23, 2025.

With 36 days left to the start of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Coventry said, "There is so much to look forward to at the start of this very special Olympic year. In just a few weeks, the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will bring together the best winter sport athletes in bella Italia - a country that lives and breathes passion."

"Milano Cortina will be a new kind of Winter Games: Games where innovation meets tradition, gender equality reaches new heights, and iconic landscapes provide the perfect stage. As the first Games of my presidency, I am determined to make them a success - for the athletes, for Italy, and for the entire Olympic Movement," she added.

The Dakar Youth Olympic Games will be held Senegal from October 31-November 13, 2026. Coventry said, "Later in the year, all eyes will turn to Africa for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games - the first Olympic event ever on African soil. As a proud African and Olympian, I could not be more excited. These Games will be a milestone - not just for Senegal, but for all of Africa. They will showcase the energy, creativity and optimism of our continent - and they will inspire young people everywhere to dream big."

"There is so much to look forward to in 2026 - so much to achieve together. I can't wait to continue this journey with all of you, to make this Olympic year one of unity, inspiration and progress for our entire community. Together, we will build our Olympic Movement that is strong, united and truly fit for the future," the IOC president concluded.

