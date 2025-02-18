China ready to deepen cooperation with IOC in more areas: Chinese vice president

Xinhua) 15:01, February 18, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to deepen cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in more areas to jointly promote the development of the Olympic Movement, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Tuesday.

Han made the remarks when meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing.

China highly appreciates the significant contributions made by Bach during his tenure to promote cooperation between the IOC and China, said Han.

The just-concluded 9th Asian Winter Games in the Chinese city of Harbin presented to the world a great sports event that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular, Han said.

China always values the development of its sports sector and takes an active part in international Olympic affairs, said Han, adding that China stands ready to deepen cooperation with the IOC in more areas to jointly promote the development of the Olympic Movement and make new contributions to world peace, unity and progress.

Bach congratulated China on the successful conclusion of the Asian Winter Games and thanked the Chinese side for its long-term support of the IOC. He expressed the IOC's willingness to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly uphold multilateralism and achieve greater accomplishments in the Olympic cause.

