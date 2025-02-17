UAE skier hails "thrilling" Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:09, February 17, 2025

DUBAI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- UAE freestyle skier Abdullah Al Rashid has hailed his participation in the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin as the most exhilarating experience of his sporting career.

In an interview with Xinhua, Al Rashid expressed his excitement and shared his wonderful moments. "It was truly amazing. The atmosphere in Harbin was incredible, the competition was at a high level, and I felt immense pride representing the UAE in such a major event," he said.

Al Rashid competed in the men's freestyle skiing category, which featured 11 athletes from six countries and regions. He finished seventh with a time of 60.75 seconds across three consecutive rounds.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Al Rashid highlighted the tough weather conditions and skiing terrain. He also spoke about the mental pressure of competing at such a high level but noted that he was able to stay focused and enjoy the moment.

Regarding his preparation for the competition, Al Rashid revealed that he underwent intensive training to enhance his skiing techniques, along with physical and mental conditioning. He credited his coaches and teammates for their strong support throughout the journey.

One of his most memorable moments in the competition was successfully executing a difficult jump that earned him high scores. "That moment brought me great joy," he recalled.

Beyond the competition, Al Rashid was particularly impressed by his visit to Harbin Ice and Snow World, an iconic attraction featuring towering ice structures and hosting winter sports such as skiing, ice hockey, snow football, and speed skating. "The park has ice sculptures of famous landmarks from around the world, including Dubai's Burj Khalifa," he said.

Looking ahead, Al Rashid aims to further improve his performance in upcoming tournaments and win more medals for the UAE. He also hopes to inspire young Emiratis to take up skiing and embrace winter sports.

A total of seven Emirati athletes participated in the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

