Asian Winter Games: women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match
Players of China and Japan react before the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Players of team China celebrate scoring during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Players of team China celebrate during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Maeda Suzuka (C) of Japan shoots during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Zhao Qinan (R) of China competes with Koyama Remi (L) of Japan during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Fang Xin (C) of China competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Players of Japan celebrate scoring during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Players of team China celebrate scoring during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Qu Yue (R) of China celebrates during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
