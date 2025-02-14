Asian Winter Games: women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match

February 14, 2025

Players of China and Japan react before the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of team China celebrate scoring during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of team China celebrate during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Maeda Suzuka (C) of Japan shoots during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhao Qinan (R) of China competes with Koyama Remi (L) of Japan during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Fang Xin (C) of China competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Players of Japan celebrate scoring during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Qu Yue (R) of China celebrates during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match between Japan and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

