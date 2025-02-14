Participants speak highly of Harbin Winter Asiad efforts

HARBIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- International participants praised the efforts of host city Harbin ahead of Friday evening's closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Over 1,200 athletes participated in the Harbin Winter Asiad, marking the largest edition in terms of participation.

"We are very happy and very pleased, because the organizing committee had only one year (and a half) to prepare for the games, and they've done a marvelous job," said Vinod Kumar Tiwari, deputy director general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). "For me, this is one of the finest we have seen at the Asian Winter Games."

After cross-country skier Athit Nitisapon of Thailand finished his competition, the 27-year-old took a tour of Harbin, visiting landmarks such as Harbin Ice-Snow World and St. Sophia Cathedral.

"When I competed at the Yabuli Ski Resort, I feel like [I am competing at] home. There is a unique connection between me and the host city," said Nitisapon, who also shared his love of Chinese food.

In last Sunday's alpine skiing event, Arina Shabanova of Kyrgyzstan fell on the slope and injured her cruciate knee ligament. After communicating with Chinese doctors, she and her team elected to conduct her surgery in a local Harbin hospital.

The operation was completed within hours, allowing Shabanova to leave as scheduled on Tuesday. Before she returned to Kyrgyzstan, the 16-year-old expressed her thanks to the Yabuli medical staff who had taken care of her.

"I'm now writing with immense appreciation," Shabanova said in a letter of gratitude.

"The medical support team of the Asian Winter Games provided me with timely and minimally invasive surgery, enthusiastic and professional care, and comprehensive attention, which not only alleviated my pain but also comforted my anxious heart.

"I would like to thank the Second Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, the beautiful city of Harbin, and China!" she wrote.

Two drivers who served for the Asian Winter Games, Wang Mingming and Hu Renjie, also received a letter of thanks from two officials from the National Olympic Council of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

"Thank you for being a wonderful driver. [You are] very helpful and polite, always with a warm smile and welcoming disposition," the letter noted.

Sharif Zawaideh, Jordan's only athlete at the Winter Asiad, hailed the friendliness of Harbin's people.

"We have three volunteers who have been our handlers, and every morning, they assist me with the car and my equipment. They organize transportation, meals, guest passes and more," Zawaideh remarked.

"Despite the language barrier, everyone has been so warm and supportive, greeting us with 'Welcome to Harbin, welcome to China, good luck'. The hospitality has truly been impressive," the 45-year-old added.

The next edition of the Asian Winter Games will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2029. Discussing that event, Alpine skier Joud Farhoud of Saudi Arabia hailed her country's feat of hosting the first Asian Winter Games in West Asia.

"The organization of this event has been incredible, and there's always something to learn as we take our next steps in hosting the Asian Winter Games," Farhoud noted.

