Home>>
Philippines celebrates first-ever Asian Winter Games gold medal
(Xinhua) 16:39, February 14, 2025
MANILA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines has been celebrating its first-ever Asian Winter Games gold medal, which its men's curling team won on Friday at this year's tournament in Harbin, China.
"Yes! Historic gold for team Philippines. You made the entire country proud," the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) wrote on social media shortly after the team secured victory.
"What an incredible accomplishment," the POC said, stressing that it is the highest achievement for Southeast Asian athletes in the Games' history.
Local media also followed this victory. "History for the Philippines," read the headline in the Philippine Star.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Asian Winter Games: women's ice hockey preliminary round group A match
- Harbin Asian Winter Games to set standard for future games: Timothy Fok Tsun-ting
- WADA hails Harbin Winter Asiad's emphasis on anti-doping education
- Sci-tech innovation highlight of Harbin Asian Winter Games
- OCA officials hail Harbin Asian Winter Games as benchmark
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.