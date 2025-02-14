Philippines celebrates first-ever Asian Winter Games gold medal

Xinhua) 16:39, February 14, 2025

MANILA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines has been celebrating its first-ever Asian Winter Games gold medal, which its men's curling team won on Friday at this year's tournament in Harbin, China.

"Yes! Historic gold for team Philippines. You made the entire country proud," the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) wrote on social media shortly after the team secured victory.

"What an incredible accomplishment," the POC said, stressing that it is the highest achievement for Southeast Asian athletes in the Games' history.

Local media also followed this victory. "History for the Philippines," read the headline in the Philippine Star.

