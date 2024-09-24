Chinese FM meets IOC president in New York

Xinhua) 14:16, September 24, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Monday with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Applauding Bach's positive contribution to the International Olympic Movement, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China will continue to support the work of the IOC so as to enhance mutual understanding among various countries and promote world peace and development.

Bach thanked China for its long-term support for the IOC and the Olympic cause, voicing the expectation of maintaining close cooperation with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)