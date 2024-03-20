IOC confirms 19 AINs at Paris 2024

GENEVA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday 19 AINs (Individual Neutral Athletes) have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Executive Board (EB) of IOC agreed on a number of concrete implementation aspects for the participation of AINs, who are athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport, after Tuesday's meeting at Lausanne, Switzerland.

12 AINs with a Russian passport and seven AINs with a Belarusian passport have qualified so far.

An Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel (AINERP) will be established to value the AINs. IOC Vice-President Nicole Noevertsz will lead the three-member panel including former basketball player Pau Gasol, who represents IOC Ethics Commission, and Seung Min Ryun, a representative from IOC Athletes' Commission.

The IOC said 36 AINs with a Russian passport and 22 AINs with a Belarusian passport will qualify for the Paris 2024, under the most likely scenario.

