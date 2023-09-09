IOC approves new age requirement of short track speed skating at Olympics

Xinhua) 10:03, September 09, 2023

GENEVA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved Friday the qualification systems for speed skating and short track speed skating for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, including a change in the age requirement for short track skaters.

The qualification system for speed skating follows the same pathway as that in place for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the IOC announced.

For the short track speed skating, the International Skating Union (ISU) requested that only skaters who have reached at least 17 before July 1, 2025, will be eligible to compete at Milano Cortina 2026, which was approved by the IOC.

The IOC Executive Board has previously approved the qualification systems of other sports, including ice hockey, biathlon, curling, figure skating, and ski mountaineering.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are scheduled to take place between February 6-22, 2026.

