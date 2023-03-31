IOC Executive Board reallocates London 2012 gold medal to China's Qieyang Shijie

Xinhua) 11:13, March 31, 2023

LAUSANNE, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board took the decision on Thursday to reallocate the women's 20km race walk gold medal at London 2012 to China's Qieyang Shijie.

The IOC said in a press release that in the women's 20km race walk at London 2012, the first-placed athlete was disqualified, and the gold medal has now been reallocated to Qieyang Shijie, silver and bronze to China's Liu Hong and Lyu Xiuzhi. The ranking down to eighth place has been adjusted accordingly.

As the first-placed athlete in the women's 400m hurdles event at London 2012 was disqualified, the gold medal has now been reallocated to Lashinda Demus of the United States, silver to Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and bronze to Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica, and the subsequent ranking down to seventh place has been adjusted.

Since 2018, athletes can choose from six options to receive their reallocated medals in a way that recognizes their achievements.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)