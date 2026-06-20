Filipino-Chinese community donates over 180,000 USD for earthquake relief in S. Philippines

(Xinhua) 13:49, June 20, 2026

MANILA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Filipino Chinese community has mobilized 11 million pesos (about 181,000 U.S. dollars) for families affected by the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Mindanao in the southern Philippines on June 8, according to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) on Friday.

Led by organizations including the FFCCCII, the initiative aims to provide both immediate humanitarian relief and long-term recovery support to communities impacted by the earthquake, which claimed more than 70 lives and affected roughly 1.5 million people.

The business group said it made a decision to allocate around 6 million pesos for relief packs, including food and water, for affected families, and to send 4,000 galvanized iron roofing sheets for damaged homes. About 5 million pesos have been earmarked for the rehabilitation of public school buildings.

The FFCCCII is the largest umbrella organization of Filipino-Chinese businessmen in the country.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)