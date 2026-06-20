Feature: Dragon Boat Festival event highlights China-Myanmar cultural ties

(Xinhua) 11:31, June 20, 2026

Artists perform during a Dragon Boat Festival cultural experience event at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A cultural experience event to mark the Dragon Boat Festival was held at the China Cultural Center in Yangon on Friday, bringing together about 200 participants from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, Myanmar-China Friendship Association, universities, and Chinese-language institutions.

The event offered visitors an opportunity to experience traditional Chinese customs, including zongzi making, calligraphy, cultural performances, and interactive activities such as quiz sessions, while promoting cultural exchanges and friendship between Myanmar and China.

U Tin Oo, chairman of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association, highlighted the cultural connections between Myanmar and China.

"I am very pleased to join this event. We can see how our cultures are connected through the performances and activities. Myanmar also has traditional boat festivals, showing similarities between our cultures," he said.

Young participants welcomed the opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture.

Wai Sai Thi, 18, said she joined the event to gain firsthand experience of Chinese traditions.

"I started learning Chinese when I was 13. Through events like this, I can make new friends and better understand Chinese culture. If I have the opportunity, I would like to visit China in the future and learn more about its advanced technology," she said.

Khine Thazin Tun, 24, who performed a traditional Myanmar dance during the event, said she particularly enjoyed the cultural exchange activities.

"What I enjoyed most at the event was trying Chinese calligraphy. This was my first time writing Chinese characters with a brush, and I felt excited and happy," she said.

"Myanmar and China both have sticky rice-based foods, although they are prepared differently. I like them both. Cultural exchange events like this help people understand and appreciate each other's traditions," she added.

Thanzin Lin, 24, said she joined the event after being invited by friends and found the experience worthwhile.

"I have been learning Chinese and participating in cultural activities to become more familiar with the culture. It is important to understand how people celebrate their traditional festivals," she said.

"The event was both enjoyable and educational," she added.

Another participant, Sit Paing, 21, said cultural understanding should go hand in hand with language learning.

"Many people who are studying Chinese attended the event. Learning about culture alongside language helps us understand the traditions and history behind the language," he said.

"Events like this also reflect the growing friendship between China and Myanmar," he added.

Pwint Phyu Tin Htut, a committee member of the Myanmar Cultural Heritage Trust, said the festival carried meaningful lessons about unity and cooperation.

"After watching the presentation on the Dragon Boat Festival, I learned more about its history. Many Chinese traditions carry deeper meanings, and understanding these cultural values helps bring our two peoples closer together," she said.

"The event not only introduced participants to Chinese culture but also served as a platform for strengthening people-to-people connections and deepening mutual understanding between Myanmar and China," she added.

The event featured artisanal craft booths, food tasting, and fun games, along with various traditional cultural experience activities.

It also included artistic performances, calligraphy exchanges, tea ceremonies, and technology displays.

People visit a Dragon Boat Festival cultural experience event at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)