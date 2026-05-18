PD Studio | 'Sharing with authenticity': Sherry Zhu on creating the #BecomingChinese trend

(People's Daily App) 16:53, May 18, 2026

Chinese-American TikTok creator Sherry Zhu has turned everyday Chinese life into a global phenomenon with her viral #BecomingChinese trend. In this episode of PD Studio, Sherry shares the journey behind her TikTok success, from her extensive China travels to her creative take on cross-cultural storytelling. Through a combo of humor and authenticity, Sherry invites global audiences to discover the everyday charms and nuances of Chinese life.

(Produced by Zheng Qi, He Jieqiong, Li Yuanxin, Di Jingyuan, Chu Chu, Li Mingzhi, Xu Zhitian and interns Zhao Yilin, Qiu Letao, Gong Mengting, Chen Hongxin, Zhang Shixin; Special thanks to Zhejiang International Communication Center)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)