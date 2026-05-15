Creative cities dialogue opens in east China to boost urban sustainability

Xinhua) 21:12, May 15, 2026

NANJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Delegates from member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) gathered in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Friday, for a dialogue to explore how cultural creativity can help drive sustainable urban and industrial development.

Running through Saturday, the event, titled "Encounter·Enlighten" Creative Cities Dialogue·Wuxi, has brought together representatives from more than 10 cities across over 10 countries, including France and Spain.

"By hosting this international dialogue, Wuxi honors its commitment to promoting music beyond boundaries while advancing a culturally diverse, sustainable urban development," said Denise Bax, secretary of the UCCN, in her opening remarks.

Wuxi joined the network last October as "Creative City of Music." Jiangsu Province now has five cities included in the UCCN.

"Creative cities carry the unique cultural heritage of their regions, while also bearing the mission of connecting the world and shaping a shared future," said Xu Ning, a leading publicity official of Jiangsu.

Established in 2004, the UCCN aims to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development. So far, the network includes 408 cities from more than 100 countries.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)