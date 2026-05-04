Young designers revitalize centennial Chinese fashion brand with traditional culture

Xinhua) 14:50, May 04, 2026

Zhu Hongdi (R) and Gao Wenqi show clothes with Chinese cultural elements in Tianjin, north China, April 30, 2026.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhu Hongdi (R) and Gao Wenqi arrange clothes in Tianjin, north China, April 30, 2026.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhu Hongdi (R) and Gao Wenqi discuss design work in Tianjin, north China, April 29, 2026.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhu Hongdi (R) and Gao Wenqi cut sample clothes in Tianjin, north China, April 29, 2026.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a creation embroidered with crabapple blossom patterns designed by Zhu Hongdi and Gao Wenqi in Tianjin, north China.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhu Hongdi (R) and Gao Wenqi discuss sample clothes in Tianjin, north China, April 29, 2026.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhu Hongdi (R) and Gao Wenqi check fabrics at their office in Tianjin, north China, April 29, 2026.

Zhu Hongdi, a post-95, and Gao Wenqi, a post-00, are young designers at Tianjin Diyang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company of the time-honored Chinese brand Diyang.

Drawing on traditional Chinese culture, they blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary cuts and fabric innovation, bringing new vitality to the century-old brand. Both of them won outstanding designer awards at Tianjin Fashion Week in their first year with the company.

They are now preparing for the 2026 Tianjin Fashion Week. From fabric selection and pattern design to fine craftsmanship, they oversee every detail with precision, having already designed dozens of looks. Through their designs, they aim to tell the story of this time-honored Chinese brand and help bring it to a broader modern fashion stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)