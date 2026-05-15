2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market & Trendy Toy Carnival opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 21:15, May 15, 2026

People visit the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People interact with staff members dressed as mecha figures during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff from the Shaanxi History Museum introduces a cultural and creative product during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People interact with staff members dressed as mecha figures during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the exhibition area of Shandong Province during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People watch a street dance performance during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People select cultural and creative products at the exhibition area of the Palace Museum during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the exhibition area of the National Museum of China during the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the 2026 China New Cultural and Creative Market &Trendy Toy Carnival in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. The event opened here on Friday, covering an area of about 66,000 square meters and showcasing cultural and creative products, trendy toys, intangible cultural heritage items and digital technologies from across the country. The event is expected to last until May 24. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)