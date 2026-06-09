Pic story: young inheritor of Houdian writing brush making technique

(Xinhua) 21:20, June 09, 2026

Li Hongyu interacts with online customers through live broadcasting at her studio in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. The Houdian writing brush, produced in Houdian Village of Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, originated in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Its making technique was inscribed on the provincial intangible cultural heritage list of Hebei in 2009.

Li Hongyu returned to her hometown in Houdian in 2016 after working as a dresser in Shijiazhuang of Hebei. She learned from her maternal grandfather the making of the Houdian writing brush, which goes through over 80 procedures.

To better serve her customers, Li improved her calligraphy skills. Moreover, the "post-95s" lady has been trying to popularize the art through live-steaming and study tours. Some of her products are sold abroad. Li decides to stick to the hand-making of writing brush and bring the traditional art of her hometown into a brighter future. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Li Hongyu practices calligraphy at her studio in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Li Hongyu makes a writing brush at her studio in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Li Hongyu (L) discusses with her maternal grandfather Wang Bingqiang the making of writing brush in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Tang Chengzhuo)

Wang Bingqiang, Li Hongyu's maternal grandfather, makes a writing brush in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Tang Chengzhuo)

Li Hongyu shows writing brushes she made at her studio in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Hongyu shows a writing brush in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Li Hongyu tries a writing brush at her studio in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Hongyu (L) discusses with her maternal grandfather Wang Bingqiang the making of writing brush in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Li Hongyu practices calligraphy at her studio in Houdian Village, Hengshui City of north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026.(Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)