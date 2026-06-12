Cultural exchange event held in Nantong, China's Jiangsu

(Xinhua) 14:06, June 12, 2026

Foreigners learn about the blue calico printing and dyeing craft during a cultural exchange event in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 11, 2026.

A cultural exchange event was held at the Nantong Blue Calico Museum on Thursday. A series of activities enables foreign friends to learn about the blue calico printing and dyeing craft and dragon-boat festival customs. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

A staff member (1st R) and foreigners participate in a land dragon boat activity during a cultural exchange event in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 11, 2026.

A cultural exchange event was held at the Nantong Blue Calico Museum on Thursday. A series of activities enables foreign friends to learn about the blue calico printing and dyeing craft and dragon-boat festival customs. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)