Cultural heritage fuels tourism boom in east China county

(Xinhua) 10:28, June 12, 2026

Tourists watch a fish-shaped lantern parade at Huizhou Ancient City in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

HEFEI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- As dusk settles over Huizhou Ancient City in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, processions carrying fish-shaped lanterns wind their way through stone-paved streets.

Vendors at an intangible cultural heritage night market call out to passersby, while visitors sip tea and enjoy the scenery at nearby teahouses. The atmosphere seems to take tourists back to a townscape from a century ago.

The spectacle is part of a heritage-driven tourism development that has helped draw huge numbers of visitors to Shexian County, with a 2,200-year-old history and located at the foot of Mount Huangshan, a natural and cultural World Heritage site.

In 2025, the county received over 15 million visitors, with total tourism revenue exceeding 15.7 billion yuan (about 2.3 billion U.S. dollars), up 12 percent and 15 percent, respectively, local data showed.

Facing intense competition among tourist destinations across the Yangtze River Delta, Shexian County has pursued differentiated tourism development by focusing more on its rich cultural heritage, rather than relying solely on natural scenery.

"Only by better protecting cultural relics can we better develop cultural and tourism resources," said Jiang Wenchao, an official with the county culture, tourism and sport bureau.

Home to 22 major state-protected cultural heritage sites, five national historical and cultural villages and 167 traditional villages, the county has the largest number of traditional villages and immovable cultural relics among all county-level regions nationwide.

In 2009, local authorities launched a two-year project to restore the Huizhou Ancient City. Guided by descriptions recorded in local chronicles from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), workers rebuilt parts of the former Huizhou prefectural government complex and restored landmarks such as ancient city walls and bell and drum towers.

Local tourism operators have rolled out immersive performances in the small historical town to attract visitors. A popular one is a nighttime performance staged within the ancient Huizhou prefectural government compound.

Drawing on local history and folklore, the performance allows audiences to move through the venue alongside performers to offer an immersive cultural experience.

Fish lanterns, a long-standing local tradition, have become both a cultural icon and a commercial success. Fish lantern-themed parades are now regular features at scenic sites, and souvenir shops report strong sales of fish lanterns.

Tourists visit a night market at Huizhou Ancient City in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Local authorities have partnered with leading internet companies to develop digital intellectual properties based on the fish lantern and have also introduced more than 100 cultural and creative products in recent years.

"Revitalizing cultural heritage is key to continuously attracting visitors and integrating cultural and tourism resources with the tourism economy," said Wu Jiong, head of the county culture, tourism and sport bureau.

The county has also incorporated traditional crafts into tourism offerings to tap into the growing study-tour market.

Guided by veteran craftsmen, visitors can experience the Hui inkstick production to gain an insight into the centuries-old intangible cultural heritage.

"We aim to turn every inkstick-making workshop into a tourist attraction," said Zhou Meihong, chairman of the Ancient Hu Kaiwen Ink Factory, adding that they integrate traditional culture with tourism to create a new form of study tour.

In Shexian County, wellness-themed B&B hotels are mushrooming to cater to both short-term visitors and retirees seeking longer stays.

At a local B&B, senior guests gather for tea, learn fish lantern-making from heritage inheritors, or attend traditional Chinese medicine wellness lectures.

The homestay, built in the traditional Huizhou architectural style, offers 11 rooms tailored for families and elderly travelers.

"Elderly tourists prioritize safety, comfort and cultural and wellness services, and we design our products and services around these needs," said Zhang Ying, manager of the hotel.

Many visitors come from major cities such as Shanghai and Nanjing and stay for long periods, providing a major customer base and stable consumption, Zhang said.

"The silver generation is bringing new opportunities for local homestays as well as the rural economy," said Wu of the county culture, tourism and sport bureau.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)