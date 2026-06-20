China urges NATO to do serious soul-searching on its role in world peace, stability
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged NATO to rectify its wrong perception about China and stop instigating confrontation and shifting blame.
"As a Cold War relic, NATO needs to seriously reflect on what role it has played with what kind of impact on peace and stability in today's world," Lin Jian, the spokesperson, said at a daily press briefing in response to China-related remarks made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the Ukraine conflict.
Rutte reportedly said that China supported Russia in circumventing sanctions and supplying dual-use goods.
Lin stressed that China did not provide lethal weapons to either party of the conflict and have enforced strict control over dual-use items.
On the Ukraine crisis, China has maintained an objective and just position, consistently making active efforts toward ending hostilities and promoting peace talks, he said.
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