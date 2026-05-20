U.S. troop drawdown will not affect NATO defense plans, commander says

Xinhua) 10:07, May 20, 2026

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Xinhua) -- NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich said Tuesday that a U.S. decision to reduce its military presence in Europe by about 5,000 troops would not weaken the alliance's defense plans.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Grynkewich said European allies and Canada are taking on greater responsibility for conventional defense in Europe, while the United States is adjusting its military capabilities. He added that the U.S. adjustment "does not impact the executability of our regional plans."

Asked about the size of the U.S. drawdown, Grynkewich confirmed that 5,000 troops would be affected. "As allies build up their capability, the United States is able to pull capability back and use it for other global priorities, so I'm very comfortable with where we are," he said.

The drawdown comes amid tensions between the Trump administration and Germany over the Iran conflict. The U.S. announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's remarks about the United States being "planless" in its military engagement in Iran and "humiliated by the Iranian leadership." Germany hosts more than 36,000 U.S. active duty troops.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)