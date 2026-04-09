Trump slams NATO again for being unhelpful for U.S.

Xinhua) 13:47, April 09, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

His remarks came as NATO chief Mark Rutte arrived in Washington for a visit aimed at repairing the crumbling transatlantic alliance.

In a Truth Social post after talks with Rutte in the White House, he also said, "Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!"

Since the Iran war began, Trump demanded NATO allies join the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz, but was rejected. European countries like Spain and Italy even refused the U.S. military to use their airspace, which enraged Trump.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO for failing to assist the United States in the war, and threatened to quit the treaty alliance.

The rift in the transatlantic alliance has widened during Trump's second term, fueled by his decision to launch the war on Iran, and earlier tensions over his push to take over Denmark's Greenland.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)