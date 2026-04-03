Top Trump administration officials brace for departures following Bondi firing: media

Xinhua) 16:51, April 03, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- More senior officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are at risk of stepping down following the ouster of Attorney General Pam Bondi, The Atlantic reported on Thursday.

The Atlantic cited sources familiar with the White House's plans, saying that discussions are ongoing about others leaving the administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters, noted that the timing of these departures remains uncertain and that Trump has not yet made any final decisions.

Bondi's exit would mark the second cabinet-level firing since the start of Trump's second term. In March, Trump removed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid growing bipartisan criticism of her leadership.

"What was once an unofficial motto of the second Trump term -- 'no scalps' -- no longer applies," the report observed. In the past, Trump resisted the idea of firing any of his senior officials, fearing such moves would be seen as concessions to the Democrats and the media, it said.

However, the president's declining political support since he launched the Iran war has altered the administration's calculus. The article quoted one source close to the White House as saying that Trump appeared emboldened by the reaction following Noem's dismissal, which in turn encouraged his decision to move forward with Bondi's ouster.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)