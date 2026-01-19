Trump threatens 10% tariffs on eight NATO allies over Greenland tensions
US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on eight NATO allies, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, in response to recent military activity in Greenland.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump announced that beginning Feb 1, 2026, the United States would levy new tariffs on goods from eight European nations.
"Starting on Feb 1, 2026, all of the above mentioned countries will be charged a 10 percent tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America," he said. "On June 1, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25 percent."
"This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland," Trump wrote.
Trump accused European governments of benefiting from US protection without offering compensation.
"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration," he wrote.
He also mocked Denmark's military presence, stating, "They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently."
Trump claimed that European allies had entered Greenland for unclear purposes, calling the move destabilizing.
"Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown," he wrote. "This is a very dangerous situation for the safety, security and survival of our planet."
Photos
Related Stories
- Threat on Greenland irks European allies
- NATO foreign ministers' meeting at year's end highlights growing U.S.- Europe divide
- Trump suggests expelling Spain from NATO
- Defense spokesperson opposes NATO using China as excuse to expand eastward
- NATO Hague declaration reflects underlying transatlantic rifts
- Interview: NATO is global driver of conflicts, U.S. activist says at pre-summit protest
- NATO not welcome in Asia-Pacific region: Chinese foreign ministry
- Belgrade honors Chinese journalists killed in 1999 NATO bombing on 26th anniversary
- Rubio's NATO visit exposes mounting tensions, eroding trust in transatlantic ties
- Trump doubts NATO's commitment to U.S., mulls policy change
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.