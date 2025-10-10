Trump suggests expelling Spain from NATO

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes Finnish President Alexander Stubb (2nd R) at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Oct 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that Spain be expelled from NATO for refusing to increase its defense spending.

"They have no excuse not to do this," Trump told reporters at the White House during a meeting with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb. "Maybe you should throw them out of NATO frankly."

"You people are gonna have to start speaking to Spain," Trump said. "You have to call them and find why are they a laggard."

Under pressure from Trump, NATO members in June agreed to raise their military spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected the target, calling it "incompatible with our welfare state and our world vision."

