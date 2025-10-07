U.S. stocks close mixed as federal gov't shutdown continues

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks ended mixed on Monday as the federal government shutdown entered another week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.31 points, or 0.14 percent, to 46,694.97. The S&P 500 rose 24.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,740.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 161.16 points, or 0.71 percent, to 22,941.67, closing at a fresh record high.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by consumer discretionary and utilities, which advanced 1.05 percent and 0.98 percent, respectively. Real estate and consumer staples were the biggest laggards, falling 0.99 percent and 0.59 percent.

In a major boost for the artificial intelligence sector, AMD announced a multiyear agreement with OpenAI to supply chips. The deal also gives OpenAI the option to acquire up to 10 percent of AMD, one of Nvidia's key rivals. AMD's shares surged 23.71 percent on the news, lifting other semiconductor names, including Applied Materials and Micron.

Bank stocks also drew attention, with Comerica shares rallying more than 10 percent after Fifth Third Bancorp agreed to acquire the regional lender for 10.9 billion dollars in an all-stock deal. The merger will create the ninth largest U.S. bank by assets.

Despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, investor sentiment remained resilient. The absence of key economic data has complicated the Federal Reserve's decision-making ahead of its meeting later this month to determine whether to cut interest rates again.

"As of now, the stock market is shrugging off the government shutdown, and is more focused on earnings optimism and the prospect of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts," said Robert Edwards, chief investment officer at Edwards Asset Management.

Look ahead, several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak this week, including Governor Stephen Miran on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. The third-quarter earnings season will also kick off, with results due from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines, and denim maker Levi Strauss.

