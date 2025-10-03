U.S. energy department terminates hundreds of clean energy projects

October 03, 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday announced the termination of 223 projects, most of them clean energy and renewable initiatives funded under the Biden administration.

In a press release, the department said that it had identified 321 financial awards supporting 223 projects that it decided to terminate, as these projects failed to "meet the economic, national security or energy security standards necessary to justify continued investment."

Russell Vought, the White House budget director, said on X: "Nearly 8 billion dollars in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled."

In late May, the Trump administration cut financial assistance for 24 emerging energy technology projects.

The latest cancellation is part of a broader funding freeze amid a federal government shutdown, which has stalled approvals for new wind and solar projects while allowing oil and gas activities to proceed using carryover funds, local media reported.

