U.S. vice president warns prolonged gov't shutdown will lead to layoffs

Xinhua) 12:15, October 03, 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned on Wednesday that a prolonged federal government shutdown will lead to layoffs, blaming the Democrats for the current stalemate.

"Let's be honest, if this thing drags on for another few days, or, God forbid, another few weeks, we are going to have to lay people off," Vance told reporters at a White House press briefing.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the briefing that she expected layoffs to happen "very soon."

In previous U.S. government shutdowns, federal employees considered essential must still report to work, while hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be forced to take unpaid leave. They will get retroactive pay once the government reopens.

"Republicans shut down the government because they can't be bothered to protect health care for Americans across this country," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday on X.

