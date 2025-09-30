Trump threatens 100-percent tariff on films not produced domestically

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 29, 2025. Trump said on Monday he would impose a 100-percent tariff on all movies produced outside of the United States. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would impose a 100-percent tariff on all movies produced outside of the United States.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby,'" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."

Trump did not specify when the tariff would be imposed, nor how his administration would calculate the value of a film and how the directive would apply to movies that are partially filmed overseas, local media reported Monday.

Early in May, Trump had threatened to slap a 100-percent tariff on all movies coming into the United States that are produced in foreign lands.

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," he wrote on Truth Social then, complaining that other countries "are offering all sorts of incentives to draw" filmmakers and studios away from the United States.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" he wrote then.

California Democrats have previously criticized Trump's push to impose a tariff on films, warning it would result in higher costs for American consumers.

