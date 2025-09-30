U.S. 'Gold Card' program: Citizenship for sale

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

U.S. President Donald Trump has rolled out a new scheme to boost revenue.

On Sept. 19, he signed an executive order introducing the "Gold Card" program, hailed as a fast-track visa option for foreigners with extraordinary abilities who are willing to support the U.S. According to the U.S. government website, individuals would be charged $1 million for a gold card, and $2 million for corporations sponsoring an employee. The "Platinum Card" would cost $5 million. Applicants can receive U.S. residency in record time with the "Gold Card."

While public response has been muted, Trump already has plans for the money. He announced that the "Gold Card" program is expected to generate more than $100 billion in federal revenue, which will be used for reducing taxes, supporting growth projects, and paying down the national debt.

