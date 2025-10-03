2 planes collide while taxiing at NY's LaGuardia Airport, injuring 1

Xinhua) 12:16, October 03, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided at low speeds while taxiing on Wednesday evening at LaGuardia Airport here, injuring at least one person.

The low-speed collision occurred when the wing of an aircraft preparing for departure to Roanoke, Virginia, hit the fuselage of another aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, a statement from Delta said.

The airline said a flight attendant sustained a minor injury, and no passengers aboard either flight were injured. The injured person was taken to a hospital, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

The cause of the collision is unknown so far.

Despite the incident, the Port Authority said there was no impact to airport operations.

"Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience," said the airline.

