U.S. to impose 25 percent tariff on medium-, heavy-duty trucks starting Nov. 1

Xinhua) 11:04, October 07, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that a 25 percent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks will take effect on Nov. 1.

"Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25 percent," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

On Sept. 25, he announced a tariff of 25 percent beginning Oct. 1 on "Heavy (Big!) Trucks" made outside the United States. "We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!" he posted then.

The tariff was delayed following industry pushback from major U.S. automakers out of concern about supply chain disruptions and cost increases, local media reported.

