NATO not welcome in Asia-Pacific region: Chinese foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:38, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Countries in the Asia-Pacific do not welcome the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the region, and the region certainly does not need an Asia-Pacific NATO, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on a European leader's remarks at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue that linked the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue, alluded to the so-called China threat in the South China Sea issue, and suggested that NATO has grounds to "be involved" in the Asia-Pacific.

Lin said that China firmly opposes the relevant remarks, noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and that the Taiwan question falls entirely under China's internal affairs.

He said the Taiwan question and the Ukraine crisis are not at all comparable, and that China firmly opposes any remarks or actions that seek to mischaracterize or distort the nature of the Taiwan question. He urged relevant parties to abide by the one-China principle through concrete actions, and to respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The current situation in the South China Sea is generally stable. There are no problems with the freedom of navigation and overflight that countries enjoy in accordance with the law," Lin said.

He stressed that China advocates the proper resolution of maritime disputes and differences through negotiation and consultation with countries directly concerned and on the basis of respect for historical facts.

"Countries outside the region need to respect the efforts that countries within the region are making to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, instead of instigating tension and creating disputes," Lin added.

He said that as a regional defensive organization, NATO has no right to reach beyond the geographical scope and mandate defined by its treaty. China firmly opposes NATO's attempts to advance eastward into the Asia-Pacific, to stir up tension and create confrontation in the region, and to sabotage regional and global peace and stability.

Stressing that Asia is the common home of China and other Asian countries, Lin said that it has maintained rapid growth in recent years and become a pacesetter for global growth and peaceful development, thanks to the joint effort of countries in the region.

China remains committed to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its neighborhood diplomacy, firmly opposes bloc confrontation, and never seeks a so-called sphere of influence, Lin said.

"Relevant parties should not make ill-intentioned speculations or sow discord between countries in the Asia-Pacific based on a Cold War mentality. What they should do is to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)