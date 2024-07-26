Defense ministry protests NATO's accusations against China concerning Ukraine

July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday expressed strong discontent with NATO's accusations against China concerning the Ukraine issue.

On the Ukraine issue, China has held an objective and impartial position and actively promoted peace talks, while the U.S.-led NATO allies kept fueling the fire and profiteering from the war, said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference, when commenting on allegations aimed at China in the Washington Summit Declaration recently issued by NATO.

"NATO needs to reflect on itself, instead of deflecting blame onto China," Zhang said.

China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, while the Chinese armed forces remain a staunch force for global and regional peace and stability, he added.

Zhang warned NATO against provoking bloc confrontation and creating division in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We urge NATO not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to challenge our legitimate rights and interests, and not to smear China's domestic and foreign policies," he said.

