Defense ministry protests NATO's accusations against China concerning Ukraine
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday expressed strong discontent with NATO's accusations against China concerning the Ukraine issue.
On the Ukraine issue, China has held an objective and impartial position and actively promoted peace talks, while the U.S.-led NATO allies kept fueling the fire and profiteering from the war, said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference, when commenting on allegations aimed at China in the Washington Summit Declaration recently issued by NATO.
"NATO needs to reflect on itself, instead of deflecting blame onto China," Zhang said.
China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, while the Chinese armed forces remain a staunch force for global and regional peace and stability, he added.
Zhang warned NATO against provoking bloc confrontation and creating division in the Asia-Pacific region.
"We urge NATO not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to challenge our legitimate rights and interests, and not to smear China's domestic and foreign policies," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy urges political settlement of Ukraine conflict
- Chinese FM says cooling down situation over Ukraine most urgent matter
- How NATO's Washington summit fans confrontation and sabotages peace
- China strongly condemns irresponsible remarks made by NATO Secretary General: spokesperson
- China strongly opposes NATO's Washington summit declaration: spokesperson
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.