Chinese FM says cooling down situation over Ukraine most urgent matter

Xinhua) 08:23, July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Currently the most urgent matter and the most realistic goal over the Ukraine crisis are to cool down the tension as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone call with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto briefed Wang of his views on the current situation, especially on the Ukraine crisis as well as Hungary's recent related efforts, saying that China is an important force supporting the promotion of peace.

Hungary is willing to work with China to prevent the escalation of the conflict and accumulate conditions for a political settlement, Szijjarto said.

Wang said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made a visit to China recently, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping had strategic communication with him on important issues concerning peace, demonstrating mutual trust and friendship between the two leaders and the high level of China-Hungary all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Hungary has played a constructive role in mediating for peace, he said.

All parties must reach a consensus as soon as possible on the principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no fanning by any party over the flames, so as to create conditions for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks, he said.

China is ready to join hands with Hungary to bring together more forces supporting peace, make more rational voices, and push the situation towards a political settlement, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)