Chinese envoy calls on parties to Ukraine conflict to exercise rationality, restraint

Xinhua) 08:39, July 10, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday reiterated China's call on the parties to the Ukraine conflict to exercise rationality and restraint, effectively comply with international humanitarian law, and avoid attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine, Geng said that since the full escalation of the crisis in Ukraine in February 2022, the conflict has led to a large number of casualties among innocent civilians and the damage and destruction of infrastructure, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis with huge spillover effects.

"Recently, instead of stopping, the fighting has intensified and vicious attacks occurred from time to time, which resulted in serious casualties," he said, adding that "China is deeply concerned about it. We reiterate our call on the parties to the conflict to exercise rationality and restraint, effectively comply with international humanitarian law, and avoid attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Noting that there are no winners in conflict and confrontation, and military means will not bring lasting peace, Geng, quoting remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a recent meeting with a foreign leader visiting China, stressed that an early ceasefire and a political settlement are in the interests of all parties, and the priority is to cool down the situation by observing the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no fanning by any party over the flames.

Geng noted that on the Ukraine issue, China has always maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be adhered to, the legitimate security concerns of all states should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis should be supported.

"We call on the parties to the conflict to show political will, meet each other halfway, and start peace talks at an early date," said Geng, urging the international community, based on an objective and impartial position, to create conditions conducive to putting an early end to the fighting and play an active role in this regard.

China will continue to actively promote peace talks in its own way and make unremitting efforts and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine issue, he said.

