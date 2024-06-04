China hopes Summit on Peace in Ukraine not to turn into bloc confrontation platform

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China sincerely hopes that the Summit on Peace in Ukraine will not turn into a platform used to create bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a media query. The Chinese side said publicly last week that it will not attend the Summit on Peace in Ukraine organized by Switzerland. Some believe that not attending the summit means China does not support Switzerland and Ukraine in holding this summit, and means not supporting peace and standing on the side of Russia in opposition to Ukraine.

Mao said China believes that all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis should be supported.

"We have attached great importance to Switzerland's organizing the Summit on Peace in Ukraine from the very beginning and have been in close communication with Switzerland, Ukraine and other relevant parties on this," she added.

China has repeatedly stressed that the international peace conference needs to meet the three important elements, namely, recognition from both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of all peace plans, Mao said, adding that as far as China is concerned, the meeting does not yet seem to meet these three elements and that is exactly why China would not be able to take part in the meeting.

She stressed that China's position on the peace conference is fair and just.

"Our position does not target any party and certainly not this particular summit. China's decision on participation is purely based on our assessment of the meeting itself, and we believe relevant parties can understand our position," she said.

Whether one supports peace or not should not be judged by a particular country or on the basis of a particular meeting, Mao said, adding that not attending the conference does not mean not supporting peace, and for certain countries, even if they do participate, they do not necessarily whole-heartedly want the conflict to stop.

Mao said what matters is what kind of action that is being taken, and what has happened shows that China has been most firmly and actively committed to promoting talks for peace.

Mao said China has never sat idly by or fueled the flames, still less profiteered from the conflict.

"Instead, We have worked relentlessly for a ceasefire, and this has been highly commended by various parties, including Russia and Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

