Putin says open to dialogue on Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 11:26, May 15, 2024

MOSCOW, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Regarding China's efforts towards the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed positive views on China's position.

In a written interview with Xinhua on the eve of his two-day state visit to China, which starts on Thursday, he said that China clearly understands the roots of the Ukraine crisis and its global geopolitical impact, as reflected in the "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," a 12-point proposition issued by China in February 2023. The concepts and suggestions indicated in the document demonstrate the sincere desire of China to stabilize the situation, he added.

Putin emphasized that the four principles for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis recently proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping seamlessly fit in the above-mentioned document.

"The steps build on the idea that we need to forego the 'Cold War mentality' and ensure indivisible security and respect for international law and the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelation," he said.

"We have never refused to negotiate," Putin said. "We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement of this conflict through peaceful means. We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours."

