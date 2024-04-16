China supports strengthened nuclear safety measures in Ukraine, lauds IAEA's role

Xinhua) 15:18, April 16, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday voiced support for the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) efforts to enhance nuclear safety in Ukraine.

During a United Nations Security Council briefing on the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), highlighted the significant challenges and threats posed to Ukrainian nuclear facilities by the ongoing crisis.

"The prolonged crisis in Ukraine poses a serious challenge and a grave threat to the safety and security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities," Geng said, pointing out recent drone attacks and shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as particularly concerning.

Geng praised the proactive steps taken by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, who in May "proposed the five principles on the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has been actively using his good offices to promote the safety and security of nuclear facilities." China fully supports these efforts and "appreciates all his efforts," he said.

Geng reiterated China's call for calm and restraint from all involved parties. "We once again call on the parties concerned to strictly comply with the Convention on Nuclear Safety and other relevant international laws, refrain from any action that could endanger nuclear facilities, and work resolutely to prevent man-made nuclear accidents," he said.

Discussing the broader implications of the conflict, Geng stressed that the safety issues at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are part of the larger Ukraine crisis, which requires a political resolution.

"We call on all parties to uphold the principle of indivisible security, focus on achieving peace and stability, start engagement without delay, gradually build consensus, and resume peace talks at an early date," he said, highlighting the need for conditions that foster the resolution of issues including nuclear safety.

Concluding his remarks, Geng affirmed China's commitment to promoting peace and dialogue and its intention to play a constructive role in achieving a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

