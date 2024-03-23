China urges parties to devote resources to diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:55, March 23, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday urged the involved parties to allocate resources towards diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

"I would like to once again call upon all parties concerned to act responsibly and devote their resources and energy to diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and an end to the war, so as to promote a political settlement of the crisis at an early date," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council briefing on the weapon supplies to Ukraine.

Geng noted that the Security Council has considered the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine on many occasions, and the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs has briefed the council multiple times.

"All parties have been very clear about each other's positions. I would like to reiterate that the continued flow of weapons to the battlefield will only exacerbate the cruelty, danger, and unpredictability of war, accelerate the spread of the spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis, and make the hope of peace and end to the war more elusive," he said.

The envoy stressed that China's position on the Ukraine issue is "consistent and clear."

"We have always maintained an objective and impartial position and are committed to promoting peace talks," Geng added.

"China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine with equal participation of all parties for discussion of all peace plans. We are ready to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with all parties concerned and to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the crisis," the ambassador said.

