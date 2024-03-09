China calls on parties to Ukraine crisis to enhance direct engagement

Xinhua) 13:58, March 09, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called on the parties to the Ukraine crisis to enhance direct engagement and dialogue to find a solution.

As the Ukraine crisis drags on, aggravated attacks and civilian casualties continue to occur, and the humanitarian situation keeps worsening. China is deeply concerned and saddened by this, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Conflict and confrontation produce no winner. All conflicts have to end at the negotiating table. The earlier the talks start, the sooner peace will arrive, he told the Security Council.

So long as all parties uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and properly address each other's legitimate concerns, Europe will be able to truly establish a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, he said.

"We call on the parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint, enhance direct engagement and dialogue, gradually build consensus, and jointly explore viable solutions," he said. "The international community should also increase diplomatic efforts to facilitate the de-escalation of the situation and create conditions for a political settlement."

On the Ukraine issue, China has always held an objective and just position and has never given up efforts to facilitate talks for peace. China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, that ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans, said Geng.

China is ready to continue communication and engagement with all parties to work tirelessly to consolidate consensus for ending the conflict, to pave the way for dialogue and peace talks, and to promote a political solution, he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)